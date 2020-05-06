'Skinny's mobile plans just got even better with Endless Data'

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 10:29

Running out of data is a thing of the past with Skinny’s new Endless Data plans, which aim to provide more flexibility and freedom for customers with an endless supply of data at some of the lowest prices in New Zealand.

Available from today, the Endless Data plans join Skinny’s popular range of Prepay options. Starting at just $36, the cheapest Endless offering in New Zealand, the new plans provide an endless supply of data with Max Speeds reduced after a set amount. This means Skinny customers can stream, scroll, share, swipe and like to their hearts content without worrying about running out.

Steve Imm, Skinny Marketing Lead says they’re pleased to now offer endless data at some of the lowest prices available, so Skinny customers can do more of what they love.

"Skinny is all about putting our customer needs first and we know our customers love using data to go about their daily lives. Whether it’s scrolling through social media, watching videos or listening to music, data is something that we all increasingly rely on - particularly at the moment as we spend more time on our phone for entertainment and to connect with people.

"There’s nothing worse than running out of data mid-FaceTime or as you make your way from A to B - now Skinny customers on our Endless Data plans will never be caught short with an endless supply of data to keep them connected."

On the $36 Endless Data plan, max speeds reduce after 4.5GB. The $46 option sees speeds reduced after 12GB and the $70 option has max speeds reduced after 40GB. Each plan offers unlimited calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia and renews every four weeks.

Endless Weekly is also available for $20 per week with max speeds reduced after 10GB.

For more information, visit skinny.co.nz.