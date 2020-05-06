Transpower's COVID-19 deferred payment offer to consumers falls short

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 17:10

Transpower has offered some of its direct and indirect customers a reduction in bills for three months proportional to the decrease in their level of operations but only on the basis that charges would rise for the following nine months to recoup the reduction.

"The deferred payment options offered electricity consumers in response to the COVID-19 offered by Transpower is disappointing" said John Harbord, Chair of the Major Electricity Users’ Group (MEUG) and Jon Duffy, Chief Executive of Consumer NZ.

"Put simply Transpower is saying it’s revenue collection should be immune to COVID-19 regardless of the commercial pain its customers are suffering," Mr Harbord said.

MEUG has written to Transpower asking it to reconsider its position, pointing out that the deferral proposal doesn’t recognise that Transpower has discretion on a year by year basis to lower charges.

Due to collecting the same level of revenue when grid maintenance and upgrades have been postponed also means there is a possibility of the Government as shareholder of Transpower receiving additional windfall in dividends than that forecast in Transpower’s Statement of Corporate intent of $165 million.

"This possibility should compel Transpower to make more effort to provide financial relief in addition to the deferred payment option. We encourage Transpower to review its decision and take a leadership role for other parties in the supply chain in going further than the bare minimum in offering financial relief" concluded Mr Harbord.