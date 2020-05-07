Neighbourly offers free Business Boost

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 11:13

The impact of five weeks in lockdown is really starting to sink in for thousands of businesses across the country. Neighbourly has stepped up to help with Business Boost, a free three-month premium business listing on New Zealand’s largest online community platform.

The deal is worth $150 and helps businesses to reach genuine, verified customers from day one, with a targeted following of potential leads as soon as they sign up. Premium businesses are the most visible on the site.

Jake Shand, Head of Neighbourly, says Neighbourly’s Business Boost is purpose-designed to help small to medium businesses survive and thrive in the current downturn.

"Neighbourly offers hyper-local reach, helping to ensure the community knows about the business. Every Neighbourly member is address-verified so businesses can be sure they’re targeting genuine customers in their area. Having been a small business owner during the Global Financial Crisis I know personally how valuable this is at a time when supporting local is vital for our home-grown businesses and the economy," says Shand.

"We’ve already had hundreds of businesses sign up. If every eligible business took advantage of the deal it would equate to giving away more than $75 million in free advertising."

At the end of three months, businesses can choose to continue advertising on Neighbourly or cancel their plan. There is no cap on the number of free listings available for businesses right across New Zealand.

Neighbourly’s Business Boost complements Stuff’s new Prosper section, designed to help Kiwi SMEs get back on their feet. It includes insights, advice and live chats with experts for business owners.

Neighbourly is used by one in four Kiwi households to find and connect with local business, engage with neighbours, seek and share advice, buy, sell, trade and give away items, get local and community news updates, and interact with interest groups and organisations. It helps build stronger and more vibrant communities.

The platform has seen a spike in both members and activity since the lockdown began and now has more than 830,000 members in neighbourhoods across New Zealand.

Neighbourly’s free three-month Business Boost offer is available to all Kiwi small businesses until the end of May. There’s also a 50 per cent discount on 12-month Business Boost plans. Sign up at www.neighbourly.co.nz/businessboost.