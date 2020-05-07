Tourism operators relieved to get back to work - Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 15:12

Today’s announcement that travel within New Zealand will be allowed at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 is a huge relief to the tourism industry, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

"This is a sensible decision that will help save thousands of jobs and hundreds of businesses. While the health of New Zealanders must remain the priority, we know that transport, accommodation, hospitality, retail, and most tourism activities can all be operated safely under Level 2," TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

TIA has been working with government agencies to develop guidelines on how tourism operators can work safely at Level 2, while maintaining physical distancing and contact tracing. These guidelines will be shared with tourism businesses as soon as possible.

"Our businesses are desperate to get back to work and make a living for themselves and their staff. While Kiwi travellers will not replace the international markets we have lost, they will provide welcome business opportunities," Mr Roberts says.

"The next few months will be an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to experience the best New Zealand has to offer - and have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to save the livelihoods of other Kiwis."

Tourism businesses are strongly committed to operating in a safe and responsible manner to minimise the risks of returning to Level 3 or 4.

The industry now looks forward to next week’s Budget announcements to hear what ongoing support the Government will provide to keep businesses and jobs in place until our international borders can reopen, Mr Roberts says.