Contractors reminded of necessity to ‘look before they dig’

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 17:59

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) is reminding companies undertaking civil works to be extremely careful where they dig.

"The inconvenience caused by a loss of telecommunications services during Alert Level 3 will be huge and can affect entire communities. Customers are using these services to work from home, undertake online learning, entertainment and keep in touch with family and friends," TCF CEO Geoff Thorn says.

This reminder follows two separate third-party instances of fibre optic cables being cut in the central and eastern parts of the North Island today, which resulted in loss of broadband internet and mobile connectivity.

"Today it was Vodafone’s customers who have been disrupted, but this is an issue that effects the customers of every telco provider in New Zealand."

"With civil works now able to take place the risk of this type of damage to the telecommunication networks increases. We urge all contractors to act responsibly by seeking information on the location of underground cables before they dig."

Thorn says there are number of professional locators who can advise contractors on where cables are buried, and in many cases the utility provider can also offer advice and assistance. They can also check online via www.beforeudig.co.nz or by calling 0800 B4UDIG (248 344).