Big drive for more courier drivers to get parcels to New Zealanders

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 20:30

A mountain of parcels the equivalent of four Christmas’s at once has got Aramex putting an urgent call out for an army of wannabe courier drivers across New Zealand.

Aramex has smashed its daily parcel delivery record, nearly doubling parcel volumes from its previous record.

Aramex New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said in the early stages of COVID19 lockdown parcel volume was about 30 percent of a normal day but by the Tuesday after Anzac weekend it had jumped by a whopping 200 percent.

"Level 3 came into action after Anzac weekend and by then many local and national retailers had come up with an online retail offering and were busy selling products."

Last year Aramex launched a new delivery service called Blu Couriers, which was based on the Uber transport model whereby courier drivers can use their own vehicles armed with a blu app that acts much like the Uber app and directs the driver on the most efficient way to deliver a parcel.

Mr Jenyns believes creating a fleet of Blu Courier drivers is the immediate answer to speeding up unprecedented online retail buying and the subsequent influx of residential deliveries.

"We need an army of blu couriers now, there’s backlog of about 5 days across some of the larger centres and we can train a new blu courier in a very short time and get them out delivering parcels to keep New Zealand moving.

"There maybe people that have lost their jobs and are looking for a new career or are interested in buying a new business and that’s the opportunity with Aramex.

"They can give courier driving a go as a blue courier and then if they’re enjoying it, they can step up to a full time position or look at buying a courier franchise.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to try a new career pathway."

Mr Jenyns is urgently asking anyone interested in becoming a courier driver are asked to visit www.blucouriers.co.nz/signup

Potential drivers require a full drivers licence, a reliable vehicle and a smart phone which is where the blu app comes into its own. They will get training and if possible be given a delivery area that they’re more familiar with.