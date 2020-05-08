Push Play on health and safety - Site Safe

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 09:03

Get your health and safety up to speed with our special offer on our new online Foundation Passport - Building Construction.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Site Safe has been working to support the industry by developing a suite of fully online courses designed to give businesses the flexibility they need to get back to work during this challenging time.

The new fully online version of our most popular entry-level course, the Foundation Passport - Building Construction (Online), means learners can complete their health and safety training anywhere, anytime, using their own device. As this is an interactive self-paced course, learners can complete it when it’s most convenient for them. Successful completion of the online course will renew Site Safety Cards (Passports).

Key topics covered include how to keep yourself safe, understanding and controlling risk, as well as the basic hazards found on most construction sites, and the relevant legal requirements for workers.

To celebrate this milestone, we’re offering a special launch discount of 20% off for a limited time only. This is in addition to any Site Safe membership discount.

Our suite of online courses is growing all the time - currently it includes:

- Risk Management (Webinar)

- Leadership in Safety (Webinar)

- Training and Supervising Workers (Webinar)

- Passport Plus - Flexi (Online + Webinar)

To enrol now, go to sitesafe.org.nz

Learners are encouraged to download the Site Safe app so they can receive their Site Safety Card (Passport) electronically.