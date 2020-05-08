Fidelity Life strengthens board with new appointment

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 10:50

New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has appointed banking and infrastructure specialist, Nicola Greer, as an independent director on its board.

Nicola’s appointment follows the retirements of independent directors Carole Durbin and Anne Blackburn within the past 18 months. She joins at a particularly pivotal time for the business, characterised by regulatory changes, company-wide transformation and, more recently, the challenges posed by Covid-19.

"At a time when our industry is facing significant challenges, Nicola’s expertise will be vital to Fidelity Life. She has a strong track record of being able to identify existing and emerging risks to businesses, then helping them not only manage those risks, but turn them into exciting opportunities," said Brian Blake, Chair of Fidelity Life.

"We’re excited to have Nicola join as she will be a key component to helping us continue to progress our 2025 Winning Aspiration strategy."

Nicola brings significant finance and banking experience to Fidelity Life. Her current governance roles include directorships at South Port and New Zealand Railways Corporation, and she is a Member of the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal. She is also a past director of Heartland Bank.

Prior to embarking on her governance career, Greer held senior positions at ANZ in New Zealand and Australia and with Citibank and Goldman Sachs in London.