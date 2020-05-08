PGF funding confirmed for Pukaha National Wildlife Centre

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 13:19

PÅ«kaha has successfully secured funding from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). It sends a bold message about the future of the National Wildlife Centre, as PGF investment will pay a significant role in the economic reovery of the Tararua and Wairarapa regions. The PÅ«kaha Board, along with its partners RangitÄne and Te Papa Atawhai - the Deparment of Conservation welcomed the news.

The $2.5m Government funding means that work can start immediately on the $4.5m project, the largest ever development programme at the National Wildlife Centre. It will involve the construction of a 40 bed Accommodation and Education centre to host school and community groups and vocational training programmes. It will also help fund; a new Nocturnal Boardwalk to enable visitors to experience the forest at night; a Carving Whare to host traditional carving workshops by RangitÄne whakairo; and up to 10 motorhome sites.

The developments will be completed within 18 months and will extend visitor access and use of the Reserve by nearly 50% with overnight stays, nocturnal and dawn guided tours and an extended Environment and Ecology Education programme that will be developed in conjunction with schools and tertiary education providers.

The PÅ«kaha Board’s decision to proceed with the development follows extensive research and feasibility testing which showed strong support with schools from Hawkes Bay to Wellington and across to Whanganui. All schools interviewed wanted overnight accommodation and extended environment and ecology education programmes to complement classroom work and included cultural history and MÄutauranga MÄori perspectives. The research also showed a strong contribution to regional economies through increased visitors over a five year period.

PÅ«kaha Board Chair Bob Francis is delighted that Government has got in behind this major development. "We have enormous confidence in our future as we work through this difficult period in our history." says Bob. "As well as making PÅ«kaha more financially sustainable, it is a positive development for both Tararua and Wairarapa, with job creation, economic stimulus, and more reasons for domestic travellers to explore this beautiful part of New Zealand. It will make a real difference."

The contribution the developments will make to education has also not gone unnoticed. Martin O'Grady, Principal of Rathkeale College said "I know I speak on behalf of all Kura in the Wairarapa about the exciting news of the establishment of an Environment and Ecology WÄnanga at PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre. At Rathkeale there is a definite appetite for education outside the classroom and I feel this facility will support the programmes we currently offer with a particular focus on MÄutauranga MÄori in our Biology, Environmental and Primary Industry courses."

The timing of the development is special for another very important reason. Earlier this year PÅ«kaha was formally returned to RangitÄne as part of their Treaty Settlement. RangitÄne in turn have undertaken to gift the Reserve to the Crown for the sole use as a National Wildlife Centre. When this gifting ceremony takes place in 2021, the new Education and Accommodation WÄnanga will be nearing completion; a timely and fitting tribute to the generous gift of RangitÄne to the people of the region and Aotearoa.

RangitÄne has been involved with planning the developments. Input by RangitÄne Kaumatua Mike Kawana and Manahi Paewai has been essential to ensure that the new facilities align closely with the aspirations of RangitÄne to re-establish the links made long ago by RangitÄne tipuna with this taonga ngahere. "This space will create opportunities for everyone to experience Te Ao MÄori through the culture and traditions of RangitÄne," says Mike Kawana.

Balancing conservation and commercial priorities is a daily challenge for PÅ«kaha but with a clear direction set by the Board, the National Wildlife Centre is well positioned to make the right decisions, for the PÅ«kaha team, wider community, mana whenua and the wildlife. As General Manager, Emily Court explains, "we have come a long way in the last two years and now it is time for some ‘game changing’ developments that will build on all of the work of our predecessors. The WÄnanga is that opportunity and the timing couldn’t be better for PÅ«kaha and for the regions." she says.