Gain recognition for your fleet safety achievements - Brake

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 13:43

Entries are now open for the sixth annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards (previously known as the Fleet Safety Awards). Brake, the road safety charity organises the awards through its Global Fleet Champions initiative and is inviting entries from fleet operators and suppliers working to reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers. The deadline for entering is Friday 3 July 2020 and the winners will be announced in October 2020.

The Awards recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field of road risk management and are run thanks to support from headline sponsors Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors. The 2019 Award Winners included organisations such as GPC Asia Pacific, VISA Global Services and eDriving.

The awards are free to enter and are being offered in the following seven categories:

- Company Driver Safety

- Fleet Safety Product

- Road Safety in the Community

- Safe Vehicles

- Sustainable Journeys

- Road Risk Manager of the Year

- Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety

Visit the awards website, https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/, where you can find out more details and download an entry form. Alternatively, contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information.

To see a full list of last year’s Award Winners, click here.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: "The Fleet Champions Awards are a fantastic opportunity for companies to gain recognition for the hard work they do to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers. The awards are entered by a range of fleet operators and suppliers and I’d urge any organisation that has put measures in place to reduce their road risk to enter and help make the Fleet Champions Awards 2020 the biggest and best yet!"

Greg Lazzaro, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Safety, Health and Environment General Manager says: "Everyone has a right to come home from work healthy and safe and yet around 25 per cent of road fatalities involve a person driving for work. We want to recognise those industry leaders who make road safety a critical decision-making priority and are taking steps to significantly improve the safety of at-work drivers and the public on the road."

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events and online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.