Mt Ruapehu update

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 14:20

The guidelines for Alert Level 2 announced by the Government yesterday show signs of promise for the ski industry for winter 2020.

We’re still working with SAANZ (our industry association) for clarification around mass gatherings and congregations and how that might affect ski area operations.

We are hopeful for our winter season, and projects are underway at both ski areas in preparation for a potential opening when snowfall and alert levels permit. There are still some factors outside of our control which may affect our season but we will continue working hard on this and update you as soon as we can.

