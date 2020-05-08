Wellington businesses to be provided free access to innovation thinking

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 14:53

WellingtonNZ is adding another initiative to its suite of Covid business response activities by launching a programme called Thrive. Thrive is a series of sector-specific interactive workshops to help owners rebuild and reimagine their Wellington-based businesses in the wake of Covid-19. It will be delivered by innovation specialists Creative HQ.

The programme is a further addition to the Covid business response activities which WellingtonNZ offers to businesses across the region. This includes a series of online webinars which to date have been accessed by more than 2000 businesses, the provision of Covid Business Support funding vouchers which businesses can use to access specialist advice across a range of topics including finance, HR, legal and marketing, and the Delivery Rebate scheme offered to eateries.

Thrive is a nimble programme made up of a series of three two-hour sessions across a week. These can be virtual, physical (within social distancing rules) or a combination, depending on what works best for each business. Participants will be split into cohorts of up to 10 people in similar sectors or business types.

Those participating will be introduced to some of the world leading innovation tools and methodologies Creative HQ use to help businesses change the way they work, solve problems, and reimagine their product or service.

These are the same tools that CreativeHQ has used over many years to help hundreds of businesses of all sizes innovate, from start-ups like Sharesies and Hnry, large corporates such as Beca and Transpower, and even Weta Workshop.

Weta Workshop Head of Tourism Jake Downing says the opportunity of the Thrive programme is an excellent initiative in these challenging times.

"Weta Workshop’s Tourism division has previously enjoyed working with Creative HQ. Its experience in helping identify innovative opportunity for your business and accelerating good ideas will be appreciated by all kinds of businesses right now."

Applications are invited from businesses which have fewer than 50 employees, are primarily based in the Wellington region, and require help to pivot, reimagine or grow their business for the new post-Covid economy.

The Thrive programme is provided free for participants. It will be funded by a $200,000 investment from WellingtonNZ. But places are strictly limited. Applications are open from 8-24 May. You can find full details and the application form here.

WellingtonNZ General Manager David Perks says the application criteria was deliberately designed to be uncomplicated so as to encourage plenty of businesses to apply.

"What we aim to end up with are sector focused workshops of firms from across the region so they can learn new business survival skills, cross-pollinate their respective ideas and network with businesses facing similar issues.

"It’s an old saying but there is strength in unity and that holds true for businesses during the Covid crisis."

Creative HQ Acting CEO Catherine Jones says participants can expect to learn future skills while immersed in the programme.

"They will come away with a clear action plan on how to pivot, grow or build their business and establish new ways of thinking and approaching problems to equip them for the new modern economy.

"The Thrive workshops utilise tools and methodologies developed by Creative HQ in their one-day Innovation Workshops, which have been running for a number of years."

Te Wharewaka o Poneke Café and Function Centre Managing Director Paul Retimanu says the Thrive programme makes a lot of sense in the current climate.

"We will definitely apply to be part of Thrive. I’m sure we’ll get a couple of great takeaway points from each session which will assist our Covid recovery plan.

"I’m also involved with Wellington’s Pacifica business network and Thrive is something I will be suggesting to them as they grapple with how to change and refocus their businesses in response to the Covid crisis."

Hammonds Wellington Tours spokesperson Jenna Snelgrove says the world of sightseeing changed as soon as New Zealand went into lockdown.

"We had just reinvested in the Hammonds brand and Covid came along and dried up the international market for the foreseeable future.

"Hammonds is a very strong and long-standing tourism business and we would love to take part in the Thrive programme and use its resources and expertise to find new ways of doing things in the new post-Covid world."

Successful Thrive applicants will be informed by 24 May and notified with the dates and times of their respective workshops.