Stage 1 of Cromwell's new Wooing Tree Estate development released

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 15:20

The developers behind Cromwell’s highly anticipated new neighbourhood, Wooing Tree Estate, have just released the first sections to the public.

Offering sites in a prime location over a 25.4ha site, Wooing Tree Estate is being developed alongside the iconic Wooing Tree Vineyard. Vineyard owners Steve and Thea Farquharson are retaining their award-winning winery in amongst the mixed residential and boutique business estate, which will surround the town’s famous Wooing Tree.

Stage 1a and Stage 1b of Wooing Tree Estate comprises 26 lots, ranging from 500sqm-1000sqm. Priced from $295,000 to $595,000, three sections have already sold in two days. Stage 1 landowners will be able to start building in February 2021.

The release of the first sections is the latest milestone for the project, which began in 2017 with a plan change to convert the land to a mixed-use residential area. The Farquharsons engaged experienced development managers Veros Property to help realise their vision.

"We have re-zoned our land to develop a boutique vineyard estate, offering opportunities for a mix of premium residential homes adjacent to our cellar door and new retail and hospitality village, which will be the beating heart of the wonderful new neighbourhood," Steve Farquharson says.

"We’ve put a lot of work into the Wooing Tree brand over many years. We don’t want to lose that prestige or importantly the grapes we are so famous for, so there will still be a significant number of vines surrounding the new sites, making this a unique offering in the market."

Although some vines will be relocated to make way for the new development, the existing character of the land will be maintained. Stage 1 occupies the vacant part of the site, so no vines will need to be relocated at this stage.

Veros Property senior development manager Sean Haynes says the company is thrilled to be part of the exciting project: "We believe strongly in the neighbourhood we are creating; it will be an invaluable part of the Cromwell community. Wooing Tree Estate is unlike most property developments we’ve worked on. We have put together an experienced and skilled team who can deliver an excellent, master-planned community."

Respected Queenstown landscape architect firm Baxter Design has been brought on board as master planners for the whole development, and also to establish a cohesive design for the homes at Wooing Tree Estate. Baxter Design have been responsible for many high-end residential and urban design projects throughout Central Otago, including Blanket Bay and Millbrook, as well as winning a recent ‘Outstanding Design’ award for the new Cromwell Town Centre Upgrade.

Haynes says Wooing Tree Estate has attracted the interest of families from around the country as well as from expats and retirees. "The Wooing Tree Estate will be a great place to bring up kids, live and work from home remotely or retire in. This will be a special neighbourhood, surrounded by vines, green lanes and open space, and where the kids can walk to school. Where you can take a walk around the lake, go water skiing or fishing, climb a mountain, ride a mountain bike - then go out to one of a multitude of local restaurants or vineyards for dinner. It’s all right on your doorstep."

In light of COVID-19, Haynes recognises that it is a testing time to be launching a new subdivision. However, this is not a normal, run-of-the-mill project, he says: "Veros remains focused on the long-term development of Wooing Tree Estate and although the market has created some short-term uncertainty, it hasn’t changed the enduring value of what this development and living in Central Otago offers."

To learn more about Wooing Tree Estate, view the development master plan, or register interest in a section, visit the Wooing Tree Estate website.