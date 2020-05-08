Major impact of COVID-19 on business - Forsyth Barr survey

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 15:34

New Zealand businesses are strongly in favour of further policy responses from the Government in light of COVID-19 challenges, according to a new survey conducted by Forsyth Barr’s research team.

The most requested response was a continuation of wage subsidies, followed by tax relief/cuts and the introduction of a state sponsored rent relief scheme.

The survey was undertaken between 1-6 May 2020 when the country was in Alert Level 3 and completed by 271 respondents, from a wide range of small, medium and large businesses across multiple industry sectors. It was targeted at New Zealand businesses, with an emphasis on their domestic operations. Around 93% of respondents are business owners, board directors, or executive/senior managers.

Responders suggested the RBNZ estimates of the economic impact of Government measures to date may be underestimating the true impact. The recovery path is likely to be a long one; larger businesses, which appear to be responding to COVID-19 in a more aggressive fashion, are more bearish than small business. The economic impact will be a major headwind for corporate earnings over the next 12-24 months

Forsyth Barr says that notwithstanding New Zealand's relative success towards the COVID-19 elimination goal and an imminent shift to Alert Level 2, further policy response is likely to be taken positively by markets. "We see scope for further Government stimulus in tandem with the upcoming budget on 14 May 2020," the report says.