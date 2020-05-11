NZIER’s Shadow Board favours further QE over negative OCR

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 11:06

The significant changes in monetary policy implementation in recent weeks in response to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak has led us to revamp the format of our Shadow Board reporting. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on 16 March 2020 announced it was undertaking an emergency 75 basis points cut in the OCR to take it to 0.25%. The central bank indicated in its accompanying statement it expected the OCR to remain at 0.25% "for at least the next 12 months".

The RBNZ subsequently introduced other monetary policy measures to support economic activity, including the introduction of Quantitative Easing (QE) through its $30 billion Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) and $3 billion Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) programmes. By buying these government bonds on the secondary market, it can influence longer-term interest rates lower, thus helping to encourage spending and investment.

In the wake of the announcement of these substantial stimulus measures, there has been increasing speculation that the RBNZ will further reduce the OCR to take it to negative territory. There is also an increased probability of growth in the government’s QE programme in order to provide even more stimulus to the New Zealand to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To reflect these fast-evolving times, we have overhauled the format of our Shadow Board reporting.

All decisions come with costs and benefits. Ahead of each announcement, we ask our Shadow Board members what % strength of policy preference they place on whether the RBNZ should:

further reduce the OCR to take it to negative territory at the upcoming meeting

further reduce the OCR to take it to negative territory over the coming twelve months

expand its QE programme by buying even more bonds at the upcoming meeting, and

expand its QE programme over the coming twelve months.

A higher percentage would indicate the degree to which Shadow Board members feel the benefits of undertaking the policy action outweighs the costs.

There has been a wide range of views on these four questions. On the issue of a negative OCR, the general view was that a negative OCR was not required at the upcoming May meeting, but Shadow Board members were divided on whether the OCR should be reduced further over the coming twelve months. Proponents of a negative OCR point to the need for monetary policy to also go hard and go early to head off the risk of a prolonged recession. Opponents of a negative OCR consider QE, as a support to stimulatory fiscal policy, to be a more effective way to support economic activity. Some also highlighted the damaging effects of negative interest rates on savers and bank profitability.

There were mixed views over whether the RBNZ should expand its QE programme at the May meeting, but the consensus was that the central bank should expand its programme over the coming year. Most saw it as a tool to support increased Government spending, with the purchase of Government bonds helping to maintain liquidity in the financial markets to keep it functioning.

These results indicate the Shadow Board considers it appropriate for the RBNZ to undertake more stimulatory monetary policy over the coming year.

Figure 1 Wide range of views over what the RBNZ should do

(% strength of policy preference on what the RBNZ should do for each monetary policy tool)

Source: NZIER Monetary Policy Shadow Board