ASB extends customer support during Alert Level 2 and launches priority hour

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 17:14

As New Zealand continues to progress out of lockdown, ASB is opening a further 12 branches from Monday, increasing operating hours, and launching a priority hour across all open branches for customers needing extra support.

From 9am to 10am between Monday and Friday, customers over 70-years-old or those who may need extra time with ASB’s people will be able to come into branch and get help with any banking needs. This follows ASB setting up a dedicated 0800 number last month to provide a priority line for its older customers.

"Our teams have also proactively reached out to thousands of our customers who we know may need extra support during this difficult time," says ASB executive general manager Retail Banking Craig Sims.

"The last few months have been tough on a lot of people and we want to make sure our customers know that we are here to help them," says Sims.

From Monday 18 May, another 12 branches will be open with further branches planned to open in the weeks following. Hours will also extend, with branches open to the public Monday to Friday from 10am and closing at either 2pm or 4.30pm depending on customer need. All open branches will have the priority hour between 9am and 10am.

Another 46 branches will operate full ATM services so customers can make business deposits, as well as cheques, cash and coins.

Craig Sims says the safety of ASB’s customers and people is its main priority, with the gradual re-opening planned to balance this with customer’s banking needs.

"Over the last few months as New Zealanders have dealt with the fallout from COVID-19, ASB has been committed to supporting our customers through this period and being available to them through all channels, no matter where they are in the country.

"The safety of our customers and our people remains our top priority. As we move into Level 2, we will be staggering branch re-opening so we can ensure all necessary safety measures are in place, including having ‘sneeze screens’, physical distancing markers, increased branch cleaning and protective gear," says Sims.

"We have worked hard to make sure that under Level 2, we will have branches open in every region across the country and available to our customers," says Sims.

Despite the increased branch availability, ASB is encouraging customers to continue to use its online and digital services where possible.

"We know nothing replaces the personal touch and being able to speak to our people face-to-face, however we have a range of support services available online and through mobile which are easy to use, and we would encourage our customers to explore these options before coming into branch. While Level 2 is a step closer to normality, we are not in the clear yet, and our focus is still on making sure our people and our customers are safe," says Sims.

ASB will be reviewing demand and will consider opening additional branches if needed to offer the level of service its customers expect. Meanwhile, the ASB Contact Centre will also be extending its hours, and be available from 8am - 8pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 5pm on weekends, with the ASB priority line for customers aged 70+ years open the same hours as the Contact Centre.

All the information customers need is kept up-to-date on the ASB website at asb.co.nz/covid-19.