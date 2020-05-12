ANZ Truckometer: STOP

|
The Light Traffic Index fell 71.1% m/m in April, while the Heavy Traffic fell 45.0% m/m. The month included 27 days of Level 4 lockdown and 3 days of Level 3.
Sharon Zollner, ANZ Chief Economist, said "This will mark the low point, with both heavy and light traffic seeing a big step up as a result of the move to Level 3, and another jump expected for Level 2."
"Traffic behaviour started to change even before the Level 4 lockdown was imposed. In Level 4, weekday heavy traffic was just 48% of what it was a year earlier, while during the weekends, it was 36%. In Level 3, this stepped up significantly.
"Light traffic took an even bigger hit. Weekday car traffic was just 21% of year-earlier levels in Level 4, and 13% in weekends. This also bounced under Level 3.
"Heavy Traffic data suggests a sharp drop in quarterly GDP growth in Q1, but the big hit is coming in Q2. We’ve pencilled in a quarterly fall of around 20%, with the economy still down 8-10% by the end of the year."
