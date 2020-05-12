Covid-19 fee increase, PayPal ups mark-ups as online shopping skyrockets - TransferWise

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 12:26

Newly released data from TransferWise, the global technology company making it easy for anyone to send, spend and receive money at the real exchange rate, has revealed that Kiwis looking for a bargain were hit with even higher than usual exchange rate markups by PayPal or their bank, just as New Zealanders turned to online shopping as lockdown restrictions were put in place.

A year-long comparison of the most popular international shopping currencies from New Zealand showed at the height of the online shopping frenzy in March 2020, exchange rate markups charged by PayPal across AUD, EUR, GBP and USD, rose to 5.55 percent, up from 4.51 percent in February.

Rate markups charged by other New Zealand banks remained largely unchanged while TransferWise continued to offer Kiwis an online shopping experience without any markup on the exchange rate.

Kiwis increased online shopping as the country went into lockdown

As lockdown restrictions were enforced, data from business and personal TransferWise Platinum debit Mastercard holders showed an increase in online shopping. The following data shows the increases in March compared to the previous 12 weeks:

Personal card holders increased e-commerce transactions from 36 percent to 60 percent

Business card holders increased e-commerce transactions from 84 percent to 95 percent

The TransferWise Platinum debit Mastercard is typically used by travellers or people looking to make international purchases from home at the mid-market rate - the one provided by Google - without exchange rate markups.

With many New Zealanders cutting their travels short and returning home, there was an increase in local spending in March. Personal card holders increased the number of local transactions from 19 percent to 24 percent.

Tim Cameron, Country Manager, TransferWise Australia and New Zealand:

"New Zealand’s lockdown restrictions have clearly led to a lot more online shopping. We don’t see this changing anytime soon as Kiwis continue to practice social distancing.

"It’s more important than ever to shop local and support the New Zealand economy. However, for purchases made from international outlets, it’s disappointing to see companies like PayPal increasing their exchange rate markups during such a difficult time.

"There’s no reason why New Zealanders should pay more simply because the item is coming from overseas. When shopping online from overseas retailers, consumers should start by looking at the exchange rate on Google, also known as the mid-market rate, to know exactly how much their purchase should cost in New Zealand dollars.

"Avoid using your bank issued debit/credit card or PayPal at the checkout when making international purchases, instead, use a multi-currency debit card or a travel card that allows you to hold and convert multiple currencies with no exchange rate markups or foreign transaction fees. An independent researcher found that the TransferWise Platinum debit card is up to 6x cheaper than the banks when using the card to shop from international retailers."

How to shop online from overseas retailers without the fees

Watch out for two fees that your card provider and PayPal may charge when shopping from international retailers:

Foreign transaction fee - Even if you pay in New Zealand dollars, most banks charge what's known as a foreign or international transaction fee if the retailer is outside of New Zealand. If you have a Visa or Mastercard credit/debit card with a major New Zealand bank, you'll be hit with these international transaction fees which shows up on your statement after you purchase.

Currency conversion fee - While some debit or credit cards won’t charge a foreign transaction fee, a hidden cost you won't know about until it happens is the currency conversion charge. Credit and debit card issuers will often charge you a transaction fee of 3-3.5% of your purchase in order to convert your New Zealand dollars into the currency used by the retailer, while PayPal includes their own inflated exchange rate at the checkout.