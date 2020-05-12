Family Parks Holiday Parks offers free membership to essential workers

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:02

The Family Parks holiday park group wish to say a huge thank you to all the essential workers who have helped to keep everyone safe, fed and happy!

Family Parks are offering all New Zealand residents who are essential workers a free Travel Rewards Membership, valid until 31 March 2021. Essential workers will enjoy up to 20% off at holiday parks in New Zealand, discounts on local activities and travel on Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries.-

Family Parks CEO Karl Heyman said, "There is no better time to explore our own backyard and support local businesses in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand." He added "We are looking forward to welcoming the essential workers of New Zealand, along with their families, to our holiday parks for some much deserved relaxation over the coming months."

For more information on how you can claim your free membership, go to familyparks.co.nz/essentialworker.