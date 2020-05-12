Reconnect with Central Otago campaign launched

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 15:10

Launched this week, ‘Reconnect with Central Otago’ is the theme for Tourism Central Otago’s (TCO) return to destination marketing following the significant disruption caused by COVID 19.

Focussing on reconnection with people and place, it is primarily a consumer focussed digital campaign targeting people at the ‘dreaming and planning phase’ of making travel decisions. It will showcase Central Otago experiences using imagery and video featuring what people will likely now be seeking - including wide open spaces, authentic quality experiences and a focus on the outdoors and wellness.

In addition, several key components of the Central Otago Tourism Strategy are progressing well; in late May a new regional centralotagonz.com website will be launched showcasing our people, place, experiences and communities. Spring will see the campaign kick up another gear. A redesigned Eat.Taste.Central food and wine event is planned for late September / October, and the Central Otago Touring Route will be completed and launched in November.

"We are incredibly lucky to have these key projects and the exciting prospect of the completed Lake Dunstan Trail coming on stream in summer 20 / 21 to complement our existing authentic and valued product mix. All together this puts us in good stead for a positive future beyond COVID 19" said Dylan Rushbrook, General Manager Tourism Central Otago.

"Now that we know that domestic travel is permitted at Alert Level 2 beginning Thursday this week, we feel the time is right to reach out again and invite people to enjoy all that this region is renowned for. It is important that following the significant disruption to people’s lives we developed messaging to resonate with people now considering taking time out away from home as well as our local communities. Designed to be versatile and scalable it will be adapted to market opportunities as they change in the coming months" he said.

In framing up the campaign, TCO worked collaboratively with Central Otago District Council’s Economic Development Manager to ensure it encapsulates the wider needs of Central Otago’s businesses and communities. Supporting local will feature strongly in the initial phases of the campaign, building up to wider self-drive and New Zealand audiences as people’s willingness to travel grows.