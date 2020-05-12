Toyota New Zealand operations under alert level 2

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 15:03

Toyota New Zealand has today announced that from the 14th May 2020 all Toyota Stores across the country will be open for onsite business under alert level 2.

"We remain committed to the local communities we operate in and pride ourselves on offering our customers a nationwide network of stores to choose from," said Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to be able to have customers come visit us onsite again so we can continue to provide them with the customer experience they have come to expect of Toyota."

Toyota will be minimising contact between staff and customers through physical distancing and contact tracing policies, and all customers who visit their local Toyota Store will be asked to adhere to strict health and safety guidelines.

Customers are still able to book a test drive, build their own vehicle, and book a service online, and we encourage customers to keep using these tools, where possible, to limit visits to their local Toyota Store.

Toyota’s haggle free pricing for private and fleet customers of various fleet sizes, introduced under a new business model two years ago, means the car buying experience is easier to conduct with minimal contact.

Toyota Stores will offer virtual demonstrations to customers using live video while walking around the vehicle, enabling customers to ask questions while reducing physical contact with staff. We have also launched an online chat function to assist customers with any online questions about their motoring needs.

Toyota has also been operating flexible test drives options for the last two years, which means customers have the flexibility to collect a vehicle and enjoy the experience without any face-to-face contact and safe physical distancing on collection.

Toyota has expanded the service to offer a home delivery for those customers that don’t feel comfortable coming into their local store.

Every vehicle collected from a Toyota Store, will be sanitised thoroughly, in accordance with our strict sanitisation guidelines, between test drives or when customers are picking their vehicle up from a service.

Customers are able to contact Toyota through the live chat function on our website, read our FAQs section, or call 0800 TOYOTA to further understand what they can expect in store.