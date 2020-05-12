CHASNZ Covid-19 level 2 standard and protocols

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 16:03

CHASNZ has been working hard behind the scenes collaborating with key industry leaders, the Construction Sector Accord, WorkSafe and MBIE to produce information to help our industry return to work now that notice has been given to move to COVID-19 Response Level 2 on Thursday 14th May 2020

The New Zealand COVID-19 Construction Protocols for working at Level 2 provide a "how to" guide which sits below the COVID-19 Standard for New Zealand Construction Operations (which remain unchanged).

These protocols are a living document which will be kept updated by a working party of health and safety practitioners from across industry and can be adapted on a site by site basis.

Thank you to key industry leaders who were instrumental in the creation of these protocols and of course to everyone for playing their part to Unite Against COVID-19:

Vertical Construction Leaders Group, Residential Leaders, Registered Master Builders, Civil Contractors, NZ Certified Builders Association HazardCo and Site Safe.