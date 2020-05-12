Beam launches 'Operation Booster'

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 18:30

Beam today launched "Operation Booster" to assist local shops, restaurants and cafes across Auckland as they strive to reinvigorate the local economy.

Beam has configured its mobile application to create a large number of virtual parking locations across the city, located outside establishments that sign up to the free initiative. All parking spots will be created following the guidelines for parking established by Auckland Council. Our research across cities in APAC indicates that riders parking near retail outlets increases the natural footfall and revenue for those businesses. By ensuring many more riders start and end their trips outside retail locations Beam will be directly stimulating economic activity at the local community level.

To amplify the positive impact of the new system, Beam will also promote, free of charge, the establishments in their app, showing details and promotions on the scooter map. The system also uses GPS-triggered messaging that allows the retailers themselves to create promotional messages that will appear in the app for any rider ending a trip nearby.

Beam’s research shows that 40% of regular Beam riders in Auckland already used Beams to visit shops and restaurants before Lockdown, so Beam is estimating that the initiative will drive an additional 100,000 customer visits to Auckland businesses over the next six months. "We are part of this community - through both good and challenging times - and we want to do all that we can to ensure that businesses impacted by COVID-19 could get a real boost as conditions move back to normal. By guiding riders to locations in order to support local business we are fostering that sense of togetherness and mutual support across the community," said Frederick Conquer, Operations Manager at Beam.

"During Level 3 we had a fantastic response to our free scooter offer for restaurants that supported their delivery needs. As we move to Level 2 our focus will turn to connecting customers with businesses."

Beam’s operations team in the city recently began approaching local businesses to discuss the initiative, and over 50 establishments have already signed up. One of the first partners to sign up to Operation Booster is popular bubble tea store Chatime.

"There's no denying that this pandemic has taken its toll on the hospitality sector. But as we move forward, clever initiatives like this offer us a glimmer of hope, a welcome and timely opportunity to get back on our feet quickly with free exposure to thousands of people across the city," said George Shuang of Chatime.

Businesses looking to join the free "Operation Booster" initiative can sign up at ridebeam.com/operation-booster