Bracing for a hairdressing tsunami in New Zealand

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 20:24

New Zealanders have pre-booked over 120,000 beauty appointments already for the week of Thursday 14 May when the COVID national alert level drops down to level two according to industry platform provider Timely.

"When the announcement was made yesterday New Zealanders had over 60,000 hair and beauty appointments booked in for the first week in Level 2. Less than 24 hours later that number had doubled to 122,000 and is still climbing" said Timely CEO Ryan Baker.

"We’ve seen thousands of health and beauty businesses getting ready for this day. It’s going to be a tsunami of demand as clients seek style and health after six weeks in their bubbles," said Mr Baker.

"Hairdressers, barbers and other beauty and health professionals have been flat out over recent weeks looking after their clients in lockdown. This has involved doing online consultations, online education, social media and pre-booking appointments. Now that tsunami is about to hit."

Barbers up and down the country are bracing to take more appointments than ever with social distancing needed for both staff and clients.

"It's been incredible to see the instant response from our customers when the Level 2 restrictions were announced. Online bookings have been a saviour - we already have over 500 online bookings and counting. Walk-in appointments are a thing of the past for barbers for a while at least," said Ben Scott of Benny’s Barbershop in Christchurch.

Timely’s health and beauty platform is used by over 40,000 beauty professionals across New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. CEO, Baker says that their customers know what they’re doing when it comes to safety.

"Thanks to the PM clearly flagging the needs around safety and personal protective equipment, we’re also seeing beauty professionals being well prepared around a safety-first approach to delivering their services."

"Our industry’s professionalism has really been evident. These folks already take hygiene and safety seriously and it’ll be no different with the asks of them for level 2"

A New Zealand Hi-Tech award winner, Timely is predicting a safe but very busy return to work for the likes of hairdressers.

"We’ve all had a bit of a laugh at the lockdown haircut photos being shared around. But the truth is that hairdressers, barbers and other beauty professionals provide an immeasurable service for the wellbeing of our communities. And they don’t get nearly enough credit for it."

"I’m delighted to see them returning to the work they love in New Zealand this week. Be kind to them and be safe. It’s a busy time for everyone."