Otago Polytechnic Deputy Chief Executive appointed to NZIST Academic Board

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 11:04

Oonagh McGirr, Otago Polytechnic Deputy Chief Executive: Learning and Teaching Services, has been appointed to the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Council’s newly formed Academic Board.

"I am delighted to be join the national Poari Akoranga - Academic Board, which is an acknowledgement of Otago Polytechnic’s track record of commitment to quality and innovation," Oonagh says.

"At such a crucial time, this provides an opportunity for us to share our innovations and knowledge across the sector, and with the clear intention of influencing through collaboration.

"I would hope my appointment strengthens our regional voice at the table, so to speak.

"We have added a standing item to the Otago Polytechnic Academic Committee agenda, reporting on the discussions and decisions of the NZIST Poari Akoranga. "We have many community partners and stakeholders. We welcome them to attend the Otago Polytechnic Academic Committee and feed back on the updates as we share them." The Academic Board, chaired by Interim Chief Executive Chris Collins, met for the first time on 6 May.

Council Chair Murray Strong said NZIST was delighted at the calibre of applicants for the 12 places on the Academic Board.

"This is an outstanding board with a great mix of knowledge and skills that will serve NZIST, its subsidiaries, the education sector and the country well. We look forward to their contribution and to working with them," Mr Strong said. The Board will provide strategic academic direction and leadership, and a national infrastructure to ensure quality, compliance and consistency of teaching and learning. It will reflect the principles of Åritetanga (tertiary success for everyone), innovation, harmonisation and collaboration across the NZIST academic network.

