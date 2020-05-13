New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak update - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 13:00

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 6 May gives an updated glance at New Zealand’s trade with the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

For the week ended 6 May 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:

total exports to all countries were down 8.0 percent ($101 million), from $1.27 billion to $1.17 billion

total imports from all countries were up 3.5 percent ($45 million), from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion

exports to China were down 9.6 percent ($34 million), from $354 million to $320 million

imports from China were up 18 percent ($40 million), from $221 million to $261 million.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares trade from 1 February to 6 May 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.