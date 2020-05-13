COVID-19: Level 2 welcomed - CTU

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 16:05

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming the move at 11.59pm tonight to level two and the opening up of our society from the 7 week period of ‘lockdown’.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff wants everyone to feel safe at work. "Regardless of the work you do, regardless of the industry you work in, you should be able to work safely. Talk to your co-workers about the importance of health and safety, talk with your health and safety representatives in your workplace and actively engage with your employer about issues of health and safety."

"It’s crucial that we continue the work we’ve done to beat the virus. Be safe at work - stay home if you are sick, wash your hands frequently and use sanitiser, maintain physical distancing, wear protective gear (PPE) when and where necessary, and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms."

"This is not a return to life as we previously knew it. Things are different and for many work has changed drastically. Many don’t have jobs to return to. Now is the time to rebuild a better Aotearoa New Zealand for all working people with good secure jobs in industries that are environmentally sustainable. This is our chance to really lift our workplaces so they become a source of the wellbeing we are aiming for," Wagstaff said.