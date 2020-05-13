'Bakers Delight and KidsCan’s sweet deal to help kiwi kids in need'

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 16:29

Easter may be over, however, this year Bakers Delight’s famous Hot Cross Buns mean more than ever. Over the next week, purchasing Hot Cross Buns at Bakers Delight not only supports small businesses that have been affected by Covid-19 but also helps vulnerable kiwi kids.

With schools set to go back in the coming weeks, KidsCan, a not-for-profit that provides kids living in poverty with basic essentials, expect demand to be higher than ever. In addition, a cancellation of major fundraising events has left them with a huge fund shortfall.

To show their support and to mark the reopening of their 23 bakeries across the country, Bakers Delight will be donating $1 from every 6-pack of Hot Cross Buns to KidsCan. Funds raised will go toward providing kiwi kids with food, shoes, raincoats and hygiene products, to give them the best chance of succeeding in school.

Bakers Delight will be following strict hygiene practices and social distancing measures in store to maintain the health and safety of staff and customers.

What: Bakers Delight KidsCan fundraiser

Where: Bakers Delight bakeries

When: Thursday, 14 May - Thursday, 21 May 2020