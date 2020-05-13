Boaties ready to get back on the water under Level 2 - Ownaship

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 16:51

Boaties and fisher folk are hanging out to hit the Hauraki Gulf in Level 2 tomorrow, with boat-sharing company Ownaship taking the helm when it comes to safety protocols.

Led by CEO Simon Barker, Ownaship is New Zealand’s largest boat-sharing business and has welcomed the level change that will allow people back on the water.

"We’ve been waiting with bated breath for this since the end of March when we went into Level 4," he says. "People are desperate to get out on the Gulf for sailing, fishing, racing and all the other great watersports Kiwis love.

"But, of course, good health and safety procedures are essential and Ownaship is leading the charge in implementing new on-water protocols for the Covid-19 environment."

Those protocols include QR codes on each boat for contact tracing purposes, fixed hand sanitisers on all boats, cleaning with antimicrobial disinfectant fogging sprays, additional cleaning in high-use areas, physical distancing, no access to anyone showing signs of illness, running two sets of operational teams, and wearing gloves and face masks where needed.

"Safety has always been Ownaship’s number one priority and we’ve developed stringent health and safety protocols in line with Ministry of Health guidelines so boaties are clear on how they’re expected to behave on the water under Level 2," says Barker. "This will be our new norm going forward."

With domestic tourism also allowed under Level 2, Barker says they are expecting an increase in enquiries from Kiwis keen to explore their own backyard. "The Hauraki Gulf offers some of the world’s best boating so this is a great opportunity for locals to check what our spectacular waters have to offer, particularly in advance of the America’s Cup next year.

"Kiwis are looking to expand their horizons locally and we’re anticipating increased demand in boat-sharing investment, with adventure on our waters replacing overseas travel."

Barker says with the 36th America’s Cup coming up, Ownaship provides an affordable and hassle-free way to enjoy this world-famous event on a fleet equipped with state-of-the-art technology and communications equipment, and an experienced team on hand to skipper and service boats."

Founded in 2007, Ownaship manages an extensive fleet of 20 five-star vessels - with two new Maritimos due at the end of the year - providing a convenient and affordable entry to boating by dividing the ownership between multiple shareholders.

"We offer many different options, from owning a 10 percent share through to half shares, as we want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of boating, with none of the usual burdens," says Simon Barker.