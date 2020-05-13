Video asks New Zealanders to support our tourism and hospitality workforce

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 17:08

Go with Tourism - a government-funded initiative that recently pivoted from building the tourism workforce to supporting the industry - has released a call-to-action video, asking New Zealanders to "support our tourism and hospitality workforce".

The video aims to inspire viewers to travel domestically to assist our tourism and hospitality workers. It depicts scenes of businesses reopening and several bucket-list destinations across New Zealand.

Go with Tourism Programme Director, Matt Stenton, says: "We’re aware that domestic tourism is not going to solve everything, however, a little goes a long way. If New Zealanders can support their local tourism and hospitality businesses, we hope some jobs can be saved.

"By supporting tourism and hospitality, you’re helping your community, your country and maybe even your friends and family."

Since launching its free support service on 26 March, Go with Tourism has had more than 1500 tourism and hospitality workers reach out who have lost their job, or had their hours severely reduced.

Go with Tourism continues to offer free support to tourism and hospitality businesses and displaced workers. Once registered online at gowithtourism.co.nz, a member of the team will be in contact within two working days.