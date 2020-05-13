Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 17:09

New movement data reveals Kiwis on the move again as survey shows rising optimism

New data from leading out of home media company oOh!media suggests that Kiwis are on the move again, getting out and about while looking forward to socialising and shopping.

Data measuring audience movements past oOh!’s national network of 1,600 street furniture assets such as bus shelters paints a revealing picture of a gradual increase in the public leaving their homes.

People movements in suburbs are increasing by 5 per cent a week, highlighting the growing confidence people have for being out in public. This is backed up by average distance travelled per day, which is up 31 per cent compared to the Level 4 lockdown period. It is also reinforced by data showing that the number of Kiwis staying in a single suburb during a typical week, 24 per cent, is the lowest since the lockdown began, reflecting how people are now venturing further and further from home.

The results echo the optimism found in a new survey commissioned by oOh!media of 500 New Zealanders across the country. The key findings are: 64 per cent agree that when social distancing restrictions have been removed they intend to get out and about more compared to before the outbreak.

76 per cent of Kiwis agree they will feel more appreciative of outdoors and outdoor destinations compared to before.

51 per cent intend to do more shopping in bricks and mortar stores.

86 per cent indicated they would maintain heightened personal hygiene levels.

54 per cent said they intend to be more social once restrictions are relaxed.

Almost 7 in 10 would be happy to travel between Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Nearly 1 in 3 fear a sharpening of the curve with the arrival of winter.

79 per cent said their appreciation for healthcare workers had increased.

3 in 5 currently working from home are looking forward to returning to the office.

65 per cent agree they will be more appreciative of once ‘mundane’ day-to-day activities that allow them to be out and about (e.g. commuting to work), compared to before the outbreak.

67 per cent intend to take a short road-trip once all social distance restrictions have been removed and life returns to a new normal.

oOh!media New Zealand General Manager Nick Vile said the data and survey results were encouraging news for people who had endured the necessary restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

"Kiwis have done a great job looking after themselves and each other throughout this difficult period," he said.

"Now it’s encouraging to see that people are starting to get out more, leaving their homes to resume work and other social activities as we take steps to return to normal. The majority of people clearly want to be socialising and shopping again, and enjoying life more."

"We expect that some of the first to return to the shops will be ‘mission shoppers’ who are rewarding themselves and have planned their purchase while in lockdown, and we understand from the survey that over half of NZ consumers are planning to visit shopping malls post lockdown."

People movements were measured using consenting and anonymised mobile phone data sourced from mobile location specialists Landmarks ID. The data on consumer mindset was collected and analysed by independent research company Dynata.