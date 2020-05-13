Lotto NZ counters to re-open under alert level 2

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 18:14

Lotto NZ counters are able to re-open under Alert Level 2, with additional health and safety measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

Chris Lyman, CEO of Lotto NZ, says the health and safety of customers is of paramount importance at this time, and therefore customers are asked to keep store visits short, and to stay away if they are unwell.

"We’re pleased to be able to open up Lotto NZ counters as we know that many of our customers have missing being able to buy their "golden tickets" over the last few weeks."

In addition to increased hygiene practices and rules around social distancing at Lotto counters, other changes have been put in place at Alert Level 2 to keep everyone safe.

The ticket write-up counter will be closed, Instant Kiwi tickets can’t be scratched in store, and customers need to use the ticket checker to see if they have a winning ticket, with only winning tickets able to be validated with the retailer. EFTPOS is the preferred payment method, and prizes under a $1000 will be paid via an EFTPOS refund where possible.

"We’re committed to keeping both retailers and customers safe, while still allowing people to purchase their tickets. We’ve also added in some extra safety precautions for transactions - so these may take a little bit longer. We ask that people be patient, and be kind."

Lotto NZ exists to generate funding for New Zealand communities, with 100% of profits going to over 3,000 good causes around the country every year. Lotto NZ is also a significant funder of Sport New Zealand, New Zealand Film Commission and Creative New Zealand.

"With retail stores able to re-open this week we can continue to generate funding for New Zealand communities, many of which will need it now more than ever," says Chris.

"We have seen a big increase in customers purchasing their tickets online during the lockdown, which has been fantastic, but sales over the lockdown have decreased to around 60% of what we would normally see at comparable jackpot levels. This ultimately means less community funding, so we’re pleased to have the retail part of our business up and running again, giving our customers an option to buy their tickets in open stores if they wish."

A small number of Lotto counters will remain closed during Alert Level 2, including those in Relay stores and some independent outlets.

Responsible Gaming

At all times Lotto NZ encourages people to play responsibly - Lotto NZ games are intended to be fun and rewarding entertainment, and should never be viewed as a means of relieving financial, personal or other difficulties.

"It is especially important during these uncertain times that people play responsibly. We strongly encourage everyone to make sure they do not spend more than they can afford when playing our games.

"We have a range of tools available to help our customers manage how much they spend on our games. Customers have the option of blocking themselves from playing in-store and online - anyone who wants to do this can call our customer care team to talk about this and other options available," says Chris.

Claiming a prize

Customers with winning paper tickets can now claim if they wish to.

"We understand that some people will prefer to wait a bit longer before claiming their prizes in-store. For those customers, we recommend they write their details on the ticket and put the ticket in a safe place - they will need the physical ticket to claim their prize when they are ready."

Customers with winning tickets that expired during the lockdown period can claim their prize over the next three weeks until 4 June. More details about this can be found online at www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19

Prize payments continue as normal for tickets purchased online through MyLotto.co.nz

Where to find out more

Customers who need more information can visit www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19

"The most important thing is that we keep everyone safe during this time, which means following the Government’s advice on COVID-19. Never has there been such an important time for Kiwis to help other Kiwis," says Chris.