Stewart Island and Queenstown Ferries set to resume under alert level 2

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 19:07

Queenstown Ferries will resume its scheduled public transport service between the Queenstown CBD and the Hilton/Frankton on Thursday (14th May), as the country enters Alert Level 2.

Go Orange Acting General Manager Russell Thomas says the team is looking forward to getting back on the water.

"They’re looking forward to getting out and about and welcoming our loyal locals back on board - for what has to be the most beautiful commute in the country," says Thomas.

Following the COVID-19 government guidelines, capacity has been halved on the ferries to maintain and manage physical distancing and the vessel will be sanitized between each sailing. Payment is contactless.

The ferry will follow an improved route based on a recent local survey (with stops at Queenstown Bay, Bayview, the Hilton and Marina) but will not run as frequently as prior to New Zealand’s lockdown. "The service is aimed at locals so it’s around commuting hours rather than tourism hours. If it’s well supported we will look to extend hours of operation," says Thomas. The last ferry leaves Queenstown bay at 5.45pm and the last ferry into town leaves the Hilton at 6.15pm. The first morning ferry to Queenstown tomorrow departs from Bayview (Kelvin Heights) at 7.30am.