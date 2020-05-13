LINZ camping areas reopen

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 19:15

Land Information New Zealand’s (LINZ) camping areas in Central Otago and the Mackenzie District will reopen in Alert Level 2.

LINZ camping areas, including toilets and boat ramps, were closed when the country entered Alert Level 4, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LINZ Land and Property Manager April Hussey says the sites will open from Thursday 14 May to allow people to enjoy the scenic areas as rest stops, for recreation purposes, or camping. Toilet facilities at the sites in Central Otago will also once again be available for use.

"Our contractors will be undertaking additional cleaning of toilet facilities at our sites, but we ask visitors to please practice good hygiene, come prepared with their own personal protective equipment and continue to adhere to social distancing to keep themselves and others safe. We also encourage they note of the date and time they visit, in case contract tracing is necessary.

"We all need to continue to do our bit to halt COVID-19 and that involves acting responsibly and following the simple rules under Alert Level 2, that includes staying at home if you feel unwell.

"We will continue to monitor these sites to ensure they remain safe and tidy and we look forward to welcoming more visitors once it is safe to do so."

For more information about what life will look like during Alert Level 2, and what controls remain in place, visit covid19.govt.nz.

For more information about LINZ services under COVID-19 restrictions visitCOVID-19: Information about LINZ services