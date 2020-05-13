Plant-based menus 'to grow local business'

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 21:55

A short webinar featuring the preparation of plant-based dishes for commercial restaurants will go live from Christchurch tomorrow afternoon.

Organised by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand the webinar will be hosted by Jo Hempseed of The Fermentist.Jo will be discussing how to approach planning menus from a Vegan, Vegetarian and food allergen perspective.

She plans to share insights on how they transitioned their operation from typical menus to completely plant-based menus, and where to make the changes.Other points she expects to cover in the 30-minute event include:

- What worked for them at The Fermentist and why they decided to do it.

- Their commitment to local suppliers and produce and,

- How to break down barriers and take labels away from the typical brewery/pub meals.

The subject and focus of the webinar have been strongly endorsed by Whole Food Living editor, Peter Barclay, who says the association deserves to be congratulated on its initiative.

"I think the more that can be done to raise general understanding of the value of plant-based eating, the better," Barclay said. "I think this is especially important in the commercial restaurant sector because of the growing number of people becoming more plant-based.

"As we see it, and the science proves, plant-based eating is essential to good health, but many restauranteurs need to know more about how this works.

"My fondest hope is that restaurants around New Zealand and across the Tasman will one day become fully engaged in campaigns encouraging their customers on eating to live rather than living to eat. We’re not there yet, but events like this are certainly a step in the right direction."

This webinar comes hard on a growing amount of evidence showing that plant-based food is becoming increasingly popular.

In an article published in Whole Food Living last March, an association survey confirmed that plant-based menus, technology and delivering exceptional experiences would be 2019’s top dining trends.

"Apart from getting people through the door, seating them safely and staying afloat, I believe those trends will continue through 2020."

For more information on this event go to: https://www.restaurantnz.co.nz/event/using-plant-based-menus-to-grow-your-business/