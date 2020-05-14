Doors re-open at leading Wanaka lakeside hotel - Edgewater

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 08:55

After being temporarily closed, during the alert levels four and three lock down periods, Edgewater welcomes guests and visitors back to the lakeside hotel today.

General Manager, Catherine Bone and her team have focused on re-opening the hotel in the safest way possible. "We’ve followed Government directives about the way we can safely operate at level two, including spacing tables in the restaurant, contactless contact tracing systems, and having single servers in the dining area."

The hotel is spaciously positioned on 10 acres of lakefront land, so there is plenty of room for guests to move around safely. There are no lifts at the property.

The rigorous cleaning processes and liberal availability of hand sanitizers, that were in place prior to the lock down, will continue.

"It is exciting to be able to once again welcome visitors and guests back to the hotel", adds Catherine.

Although the circumstances have been challenging, the timing does mean that Edgewater is open for the ski season and July school holidays.