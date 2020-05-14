NZers' main economic priority: Getting back to work - research

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 09:15

New Zealanders overwhelmingly want economic stimulus measures which get people back to work.

A Horizon Research survey of policies to stimulate the economy finds 79% support "getting people back to work".

This equates to support by an estimated 2,830,000 adults.

The second most supported policy is giving people a lump sum cash payment (50%), equivalent to around 1,797,600 adults.

The third ranking measure was to build affordable housing (48%), followed by

Household rent subsidies (47%)

Lower tax rates for individuals (43%)

Reintroducing low interest 30-year Government housing loans (40%)

Continuing wage subsidies (40%)

Large infrastructure projects (40%)

Commercial rent subsidies (37%)

Removing GST on purchases for a period of time (35%)

Further benefit increases (34%)

Increases in top levels of personal income tax (32%), and

Lower taxes for business (30%).

Horizon says the concern over getting back to work, and support for a lump sum cash payment, may reflect other findings of the survey:

179,800 adults say they have lost their jobs as a direct result of COVID-19 (although 31,900 of them have found a new job) and a further

794,600 adults say their working hours have been reduced (as at April 30). In total, a nett 942,500 of the country’s 3,515,300 adults say their jobs or working hours have been impacted.

At the same time

1.4 million have not lost their jobs or income, and

1.2 million were not working before the COVID-19 threat emerged.

Results are from an April 28-30 survey of 1,151 members of Horizon’s specialist online research panels representing the New Zealand adult population at the 2018 Census. At a 95% confidence level, the maximum margin of error is +/- 2.9% overall.

Detailed results are available from Horizon Research.