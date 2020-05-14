Power crews maintaining strict safety protocols in Level 2 - Counties Power

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 10:26

For Counties Power it is business as usual with the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 safety protocols as the country moves into Level 2.

Crews will continue to work throughout the region in their small team ‘bubbles’, maintaining distances, PPE and hygiene practices.

Counties Power General Manager Operations Dale Carline says the same strict safety protocols are continuing into Level 2 to ensure the integrity of the region’s electricity network.

"It’s imperative our essential workers remain healthy so the power continues to flow. We’re keeping our COVID-19 protocols in place and will continue to keep our crews away from any place of congregation, including our office. Our reception remains closed to the public and office-based employees who can continue to work from home are doing so throughout Level 2."

"I’d like to thank our crews for their continued professionalism and dedication to the role they play in powering our community. Special mention also needs to be made to our crew’s families for their support during these uncertain times," he says.

The company urges the public to maintain their distance from our crews, and to advise us prior to attending their property if they feel unwell or have tested positive for COVID-19.

Call 0800 100 202 for all enquiries. For more information on the company’s COVID-19 response and safety protocols go to www.countiespower.com/covid-19. The best way to report an issue or outage or to check on a current outage download the free app by typing app.countiespower.com in your smartphone internet browser.