Survey reveals Level 2 critical for Kapiti businesses - Kapiti Chamber

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 11:21

KÄpiti’s local economy was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 Lockdown, and only 25% of businesses able to operate fully in Level 3. As New Zealand enters Level 2, the KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the local community to get behind local businesses and support them during this crucial time.

The KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce surveyed members last week on the operational impact of Covid-19 Level 3 as part of a nationwide Chamber survey to create a national picture of the effects of the virus.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce, says while many people will be feeling a sense of relief as Level 2 begins, it will be hard work for many businesses to get back up and running again, especially with new rules and restrictions in place.

"In just seven weeks our economy looks completely different, and the way we run our businesses has changed forever.

"While 23% of KÄpiti businesses who responded to our survey could operate at 75% of previous levels, 30% operated at less than 25% of what they were able to before Covid-19. Interestingly, two-thirds have capacity to operate their business online - for the third that don’t, this indicates a need for immediate contingency planning," says Jacinda Thorn.

Commercial rents will be pivotal in ensuring whether or not many of our businesses make it through the remainder of 2020. The Chamber survey revealed 36% of businesses had been offered a discount from their landlord during the lockdown.

"This is encouraging to see, and while this flexibility is reassuring in the short term, we need this support to continue as we begin our recovery. I want to encourage everyone in our business community to continue to do all we can to help as many businesses as possible make it through," says Jacinda Thorn.

