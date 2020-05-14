Budget 2020: Investing in the future of work - Deloitte

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 16:21

COVID-19 is responsible for uncountable devastation, but there may also be a small silver lining: the move towards embracing the future of work, Industry 4.0 and a future-proofed country with a truly digital workforce.

"Today’s establishment of a $50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund signals the Government’s commitment to preparing today’s workforce for the challenges that lie ahead," said Sonia Breeze, Deloitte Human Consulting partner.

"With unemployment figures rising as a result of the pandemic, ensuring all New Zealanders have access to reskilling opportunities will assist the country as we work together to recover from the economic and social consequences of COVID-19," said Breeze.

"While many of the jobs supported by this Fund are likely to be manual rather than digitally focussed, this Budget also has a number of initiatives to encourage a higher wage economy, including investing in research and development, the agritech sector, and helping small businesses to embrace e-commerce.

"It is gratifying to see the Government is combatting the devastating consequences of COVID-19 with a clear-headed and optimistic investment in people. The next step will be making this investment count."