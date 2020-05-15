Budget 2020: Comment on apprentice trade training - ATT

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 12:33

Apprenticeship Training Trust (ATT) welcomes vital support for young New Zealand job seekers - the Covid Generation

New Zealand’s largest employer of plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying apprentices is welcoming the $1.6bn earmarked in the Budget 2020 for apprentices trade training as a way to secure productive careers for young New Zealanders.

Helen Stephens, Chief Executive ATT, says the significant investment will support apprentices and their training, as well as their host businesses in a tough time ahead:

"The announcement is a quick response to the looming issue of young people entering a job market where opportunities will be scarce," she says. "It will also provide a life-line for people who have lost their job and want to pivot their career.

"This Covid Generation are entering a job market where they have to compete with others who are recently unemployed, but also experienced. The $1.6bn means more people will have the opportunity to learn and earn as an apprentice, and start an alternative and rewarding career."

Helen Stephens says she is especially interested in the announcement by Education Minister Chris Hipkins that targeted vocational training courses would be free for all ages, not just school leavers, over the next two years. This will help people retrain while also working.

ATT is a nationwide independent charitable trust that partners with trade businesses by operating a managed apprenticeship scheme.

ATT manages all the recruitment, employment, mentoring of apprentices, as well as HR and personal support, and organises training. This means a trade business receives the most value from an enthusiastic and motivated apprentice, without the need to manage the often time consuming details of their employment.

ATT is also one of the largest electrical employers. It was established 29 years ago and currently ATT employs 360 apprentices nationwide.