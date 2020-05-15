New Zealand Ski Resorts gain green light for 2020 Season

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 16:44

The ski industry is delighted to confirm that following their work with government, ski areas can operate for the 2020 season under Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

NZSki CEO Paul Anderson, Cardrona Alpine Resorts General Manager Bridget Legnavsky and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ltd CEO Jono Dean have been working with government on behalf of the industry to clarify how ski resorts will operate under level 2 requirements this year.

Cardrona Alpine Resorts General Manager Bridget Legnavsky says it’s been a comprehensive process but one that has brought ski areas closer together in an unprecedented time.

"It’s been challenging to navigate a new environment, but we all have one goal this year and that’s to open safely for our guests. We have been working hard to demonstrate to government that we can implement safe procedures across our ski areas at alert level 2."

The industry has agreed specific guidelines for ski resorts to allow them to operate safely under level 2.

The guidelines require resorts to manage physical distancing, ensure contract tracing is in place and to increase cleaning and sanitation requirements. The large areas over which ski areas operate mean that there is no cap on the total number of people allowed on the ski area provided physical distancing can be managed. Ski resort restaurants and hospitality facilities will be subject to hospitality requirements.

NZSki CEO Paul Anderson says having a solid and aligned industry approach is important.

"We’re committed to being a responsible industry and working together on developing operating protocols for ski areas is proof of that. It’s fantastic to now be able to plan our seasons with confidence and support our staff to operate under the new guidelines. We’re looking forward to bringing people safely back to the mountains so will be ready for opening in about a month!"

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Jono Dean says it’s good to have clarity over what the level 2 restrictions mean for ski areas so they can commit to their winter plans.

"Now we are in level 2 and we’ve developed these guidelines we can start sharing our plans for the season and work towards opening."