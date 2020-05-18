'Winter Gardenz help Kiwi owned businesses with post-Covid-19 dining'

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 09:22

New Zealand business Winter Gardenz has pulled off the impossible by constructing glasshouse dining structures overnight for local Auckland eateries Miann Chocolate Factory and Good George’s Brewery.

As restaurants reopen under Level 2 guidelines, Winter Gardenz is offering Kiwis the chance to grab a drink and dinner at their local eateries, without having to worry about the table next door.

"Our team jumped at the chance to help another Kiwi business operate in this new normal. With Good George’s Brewery’s waterfront location, our glasshouses will let you enjoy the nightlife while still dining in your bubble." Says, Peter Herrick, co-owner and construction manager of Winter Gardenz.

The Winter Gardenz team worked until 3am on Wednesday morning to deliver the structures ready for Thursday’s big reopening.

"We had the idea to launch glasshouse dining, and found Winter Gardenz. Their immediate response and willingness to help has been incredible, and like us they’re an independently owned New Zealand company which is always important to us, but now more than ever," says Jason Macklow, Good George Brewing co-founder.

Miann Chocolate Factory has also turned to Winter Gardenz glasshouses into a new experience package.

"The glasshouse gives people the confidence to enjoy a night out without worrying about crowds. At first we thought of having these glasshouses just for sake of social distancing, however, due to the positive response we’ve gotten we plan to keep them after the pandemic is over. They fit well into our space." Says Miann Chocolate Factory co-owner and chocolate maker, Brian Campbell.

Winter Gardenz is now on a mission to help other Kiwi restaurant businesses host their patrons in this innovative and socially distanced fashion.

"We see these dining glasshouses staying long after Kiwis have beaten COVID-19, as they can also protect diners in inclement weather. Our glasshouses have given Miann Chocolate Factory an extra 18 outdoor seats that won’t be taken away by Auckland’s unpredictable weather." Says Herrick.

"It’s a story of kiwiness and getting-it-done, and the Winter Gardenz team has shown this by getting the structures built for us within 24 hours of us getting in touch with them." Macklow also adds, "It’s an awesome example of local supporting local we think, to try and make the best of navigating these crazy times."

Dining within four glass walls in a Winter Gardenz glasshouse is the trendy new way to dine safely and responsibly.