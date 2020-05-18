Counties Power confirms early Covid-19 discount

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 12:20

Counties Power has confirmed the payment of a half year discount for their 43,000 consumers due to COVID-19.

Like the annual discount, the payment will only be available as a credit on customer’s power accounts from their electricity retailer and will cover power consumed at a property connected to the network from 1 November 2019 - 31 April 2020.

More information, including how much discount each customer will be eligible for, will be communicated to customers on 28 May 2020. This discount information is not available until 28 May at which time customers will be able to check this online at www.countiespower.com/discount or call 0800 100 202.