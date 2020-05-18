Iconic Auckland tour company pivots into courier trade

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 12:53

35-year-old, multi award-winning, Zero Carbon Certified Auckland tour operator, Bush and Beach, has pivoted from guiding international visitors to Hobbiton, Piha,The Coromandel and on wine tours to delivering Auckland Council food parcels under contract to New Zealand Couriers.

Managing Director, Ben Thornton, says, "Our business was 99% focussed on international tourists so with our international borders closed for the foreseeable future, we needed to reinvent ourselves. While the wages subsidy has been helpful, it doesn’t cover all of our wages bill, let alone rent. With ten weeks of being unable to trade, the opportunity to help New Zealand Couriers has been invaluable. We couldn’t think of a better way to put our people and our vehicles to use than ensuring fellow Aucklanders get the food their families need. We took the seats out of five vehicles with 24 hours’ notice and have been delivering food parcel boxes six days a week ever since."

Mr Thornton goes on to say, "It’s hard, physical work, but the recipients of the boxes are all extremely grateful and it has been a humbling experience for the whole team. As well as helping cover some costs its been great to get the team back on the road after several weeks at home and also do really important work."

Bush and Beach has developed a new series of tours especially for Auckland locals and New Zealanders visiting Auckland which will be announced shortly and are taking bookings from 1st June. "We’re also happy to talk and look at other courier work to help us get through," says Thornton