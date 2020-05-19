'Travel bubble further strengthens NZ and south Australian ties'

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 10:03

The South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) and Adelaide Airport have thrown added weight behind the Trans-Tasman travel bubble with plans to welcome Kiwis who are ready to travel once it is safe to do so.

For the year ending December 2019, record numbers of Kiwis travelled to South Australia to enjoy the state’s food, wine and destinations such as the Murray River and Kangaroo Island, spending more than $45 million in their travels.

SATC Chief Executive, Rodney Harrex, says the travel bubble concept would provide much needed relief to the state’s tourism operators and will help Kiwis living in South Australia to reunite with friends and family.

"Global research indicates that Kiwis are already thinking about travelling once it is safe to do so. The news of the travel bubble gives hope to our sector. Christchurch and Adelaide are sister cities so we’re confident Kiwis will want to further explore when the time is right," he says.

"Once we get the all clear from our health authorities, and it is safe to travel again, I’m sure our friends from across the ditch will be back on the planes, ready and willing to see the sights, and we want that to be South Australia."

Adelaide Airport Managing Director, Mark Young, says New Zealand is a key market for South Australia.

"Air New Zealand launched non-stop flights to Adelaide from Auckland more than 30 years ago, so we are working hard to get that route re-opened when it is safe to do so and welcome Kiwis to our State," he says.

Kiwis are driven by South Australia’s boutique cellar doors, artisanal produce and houseboating on the Murray River, but with so much on offer so close to Adelaide, it’s easy to explore a little further and take in the Outback, Kangaroo Island and Eyre Peninsula, all only a few hours’ drive from Adelaide.

SATC has taken a unique approach during the lockdown period with the launch of SATV, an online platform that

provides a moment of calm, a moment of escapism, or lets Kiwi’s and Australian’s learn something new. It’s a great way to get a taste of South Australia ready for when we can travel again.

"From baking ANZAC biscuits with Maggie Beer to virtual cocktail making in the Adelaide Hills and online music

performances, or showcasing the great River Murray, the SATV is about connecting in a time of crisis. Until we can welcome Kiwis to South Australia again, SATV is bringing a slice of it to their living rooms," says Harrex.