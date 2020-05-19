Eco-tourism leader joins GoodSense marketing to help tourism in Covid-19 Recovery

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 10:30

The GoodSense ethical marketing team’s tourism experience has been further extended by the addition of former client Brad Kirner. Kirner was most recently General Manager of award-winning Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari, leaders in sustainable tourism. His previous experience includes global destination marketing of New Zealand to overseas market segments, with Tourism NZ.

A focus of Kirner’s work with GoodSense will be delivering a suite of new marketing services designed to help tourism businesses recover from Covid-19, including through making the most of domestic opportunities and repositioning for when overseas visitors return.

GoodSense Marketing Consultant, Brad Kirner

"I absolutely love being a part of the New Zealand tourism industry," says Brad. "I know first-hand that times are tough out there, but it feels good to now be in a position to genuinely help kiwi businesses and the amazing people within them to get their mojo back. With the GoodSense team behind me and the potential for this assistance to be fully funded through the COVID-19 Business advisory Fund, there really is no downside."

Three specific new services from GoodSense; Tourism Together, Tourism Focus and Coaching, are now registered with the Regional Business Partner COVID-19 Business Advisory Fund. Qualifying businesses, with up to 100 FTE, may be able to get up to 100% of the cost of these services covered by this funding, to help them through the Covid-19 response. The current funding needs to be allocated before 30 June 2020. Businesses seeking funding support must register and apply for possible funding with the Regional Business Partner Network.

Kirner joins GoodSense Directors Jo Patterson, herself the founder of a tourism media business and experienced tourism trainer and coach, and Kath Dewar whose track-record includes providing marketing services to Air NZ and SeaLink. Other GoodSense team members include Canterbury based Allanah Robinson, formerly Marketing Manager for Destination Marlborough and TaupÅ based Katy Glenie, whose experience includes Outward Bound and Hillary Outdoor.

"We’re stoked to have Brad as part of the team," says GoodSense MD Kath Dewar. "His experience in leading the growth of a conservation-based tourism brand- using the differentiation to significantly increase both the profile of the business and bookings - and his personal passion for sustainability, make Brad a perfect fit for us and our clients."

ABOUT

GoodSense has a team of experienced marketers around NZ who can help with marketing communications and strategy, including positioning, brand strategy, targeting, messaging strategy, online, social media and media relations strategic planning. The team includes members with extensive tourism marketing experience here and offers services designed to help tourist businesses through the Covid-19 response. Businesses must register for possible funding towards these with the Regional Business Partner Network.

GoodSense has been successfully supporting Regional Business Partner network members’ clients throughout Aotearoa for over five years.

The GoodSense ethical marketing team have a focus on teaching businesses how to think in a customer-oriented way so they can plan and implement better marketing themselves after any engagement. The approach is collaborative, working with clients to upskill them. GoodSense has been the New Zealand leaders in marketing sustainability since 2010, and has the best values fit with operators with an interest in how their destinations, products and services can be kind on nature, people or the climate.