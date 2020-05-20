'25K specially labelled KitKat bars to be given to frontline healthcare workers'

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 09:14

KitKat has given more than 25,000 ‘thank you’ labelled KitKat bars to thousands of Kiwi healthcare workers as they work tirelessly to deliver essential care.

Nestlé New Zealand Country Manager, Christian Abboud said that the donation was a gesture of gratitude to the men and women making incredible contributions and personal sacrifices during this critical time.

"Our KitKat brand has long called for people to ‘have a break’ - but we know that for many, that’s not possible during this time. To all those working in our healthcare system, the world is forever grateful to you for not having a break right now.

"We have been moved by the commitment and hard work of our frontline healthcare workers during

such challenging conditions. The strength and resilience they continue to show is humbling. We wanted to, even in a small way, say thank you and to show our support and appreciation."

The donation to hospital staff follows Nestlé’s support of more than $500,000 in food products to The Salvation Army to support vulnerable members of the community.