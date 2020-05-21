Abano appoints Mike Schubert as Director

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 09:53

Abano Healthcare Group Limited (NZX: ABA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Schubert as a director, effective from today (21 May 2020). Mike will take up the role of Chair of Abano’s Risk Assurance and Audit Committee.

Mike has had an extensive career in the financial services industry, with broad commercial experience across a number of industries. He was a Partner at PwC New Zealand for 28 years in assurance and corporate finance, including being the Audit Partner for Abano for five years which ended in 2014. Following PwC, Mike held positions as CEO of law firm, Minter Ellison, and acting CEO of healthAlliance. His governance experience includes directorships of a number of companies, including as chair of the audit and risk committees, and as Board Chair of the FMA’s Advisory Auditor Oversight Committee.

Chair of Abano, Pip Dunphy, said: "Mike brings with him a wealth of financial, risk and audit knowledge and his expertise in these areas make him a valued addition to the Board."

Mike Schubert has been appointed by the current Abano Directors, as permitted under Abano’s constitution. He will hold office until Abano’s 2020 Annual Meeting at which time he will offer himself for election by shareholders. The Board has determined that Mike will be an independent director.