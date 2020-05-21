Stats NZ welcomes new advisory board

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 13:30

Stats NZ welcomes the announcements by Minister of Statistics James Shaw that a new governance advisory board is to be established for Stats NZ and that Stats NZ has received funding from Budget 2020 to run the next census in 2023.

"The Minister described the important role Stats NZ plays in New Zealand, particularly as we continue to monitor the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Stats NZ understands the high level of trust and confidence placed in the independence and integrity of the data it holds on behalf of all New Zealanders," Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive Mark Sowden said.

"Establishing a governance advisory board will provide me with a welcome source of independent advice and challenge," Mr Sowden said.

"The members of the advisory board bring a diverse range of experience and knowledge, and I look forward to working with them and others to shape Stats NZ’s future."

The members of the new governance advisory board are: Vic Crone (Chair), Lillian Grace, Mâui Hudson, John Martin, Nicki Crauford, and Te Rau Kupenga. Mark Sowden and the chair of the new Risk and Assurance Committee, Wendy Venter, will also sit on the board.

As a result of the Government budget announced last Thursday, all up, $210 million in funding is currently available to run the 2023 Census.

"This funding means New Zealanders will see many more census collectors in 2023," Mr Sowden said.

There will be more than double the number of census collectors employed to support people to take part in the 2023 Census than there were in 2018.

Stats NZ will also invest more in meaningful, enduring community engagement, especially for Mâori and iwi, so it can increase collection response rates above those for the 2018 Census.

"We want to work with Mâori and iwi to support very high levels of participation in the census," Mr Sowden said.

Other changes include using a wider variety of languages in communicating about the census and providing more individual support for people who may need it to be able to complete their census questions quickly and easily.

Stats NZ is currently refining the high-level design for the next census in line with funding provided in Budget 2020. Once finalised, the design will be available on the Stats NZ website.

The 2023 Census business case and detailed management case are available on Funding and delivering the next census: 2023 Census of Population and Dwellings.